Sam Asghari Files for Divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are heading for divorce, reports TMZ.

After news broke that the couple had separated, the site says Sam has filed the legal docs.

The reason for the split? Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences,” and says their date of separation was July 28, 2023.

So far he’s asking for spousal support and attorney fees, but Sam could try for more despite having a prenup.

The docs state, "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party… There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."

It doesn’t sound like the divorce will drag out. A source told TMZ Britney will likely cut Sam a check and that will settle it.

Earlier in the day, insiders told TMZ that Sam accused Britney of cheating and it led to a huge fight.

Asghari then reportedly moved into his own place, and the insider says, "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

An insider close to Spears also told People, "Their marriage has been on the rocks for months. There has been constant drama. It's sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney."

Amid the divorce news, Britney posted an Instagram photo of herself riding a horse.

