Gypsy Rose Blanchard is updating her look, weeks after being released from prison.

Blanchard debuted a new haircut on TikTok and Instagram, writing, “It’s never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle. 🩷To All the girls, boys, and non binary…Enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways that may you happy. Life is too short to hide your beauty let the world see you shine⭐️

#exspressyourshine.”

In a second TikTok, she explained, “So what I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time is to donate my hair to a charity that makes wigs for people that have hair loss or that are going through cancer. I chose The Great Cut.”

After explaining how to mail your hair into the facility, she shared, “I have had my own personal experience with hair loss not by means of health reasons but if you know my story you’re very familiar with those reasons why.” She went on to show a photo of herself when she didn’t have hair.

Gypsy told viewers, “For me, not having hair was really hard on my self esteem and so I just want to do something to help other people going through issues of hair loss, because I know the only time I felt beautiful was when I was wearing a wig.”

Blanchard encouraged her followers to donate hair or funds to organizations that provide wigs to those in need, and added that some websites require a minimum of eight inches.

Gypsy was recently released from prison after serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother. In 2015, Gypsy’s then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Now, after serving more than eight years behind bars, Gypsy is starting a new chapter.