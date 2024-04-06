Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Nosejob 'Went Great': 'I Want to See It So Bad'

Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is telling supporters that cosmetic surgery on her nose "went great."

According to People magazine, the 32-year-old says that following Friday's procedure in Lafayette, Louisiana, "I come in and out of sleep. I was in pain at first, but I am on pain medicine."

Though things went well, she's a bit frustrated!

"I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th... I want to see it so bad!”

Her friend Nadiya Vizier previously told the magazine of Gypsy's plans for a new look, "She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done. The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

Nadiya also insisted that people following Gypsy’s story “need to let her live,” whether it is “good or wrong,” saying she needs to “learn” from her decisions.

Change is afoot for Blanchard, who just split with her husband Ryan Anderson after two years of marriage.

Following the breakup, Gypsy was seen spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. They got matching tattoos this week, and were spotted holding hands outside a Dollar General in Louisiana.

His mother told People, "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her."

In fact, Blanchard admitted in the Lifetime docuseries “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” that she was still in touch with Urker and had feelings for him, just weeks before her 2022 wedding to Anderson.

During her prison stint, Gypsy received over 250 love letters from male suitors, but one from Ryan, a Louisiana special ed teacher, stuck out.

