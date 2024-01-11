Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Anderson Share Plans for Kids (Exclusive)

Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson are opening up about their future.

“Extra’s” special correspondent Melissa Moore, who executive produced the Lifetime series “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” spoke with the couple on “Extra: The Podcast.” Listen here!

Gypsy was recently released from prison after serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother. In 2015, Gypsy’s then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Now, after serving more than eight years behind bars, Gypsy, is starting a new chapter.

During her prison stint, Gypsy received over 250 love letters from male suitors, but there was one that stuck out. From behind bars, she married Louisiana special ed teacher Ryan Anderson in 2022.

Ryan shared, “I wrote her a letter and told her what her story meant to me, and at the end of the letter she decided to write me back. I don’t know if because I’m from Louisiana that kind of got her to email me back.”

He explained, “I knew right away that I wanted to marry her, so I snuck in a ring.” Gypsy added with a laugh, “I got in trouble for it.”

Anderson insisted, “It was worth it because I got to propose with a real ring.”

Surprisingly, after all she went through with her mom, Gypsy confessed, “There is a part of myself that I would have wanted my mother to meet Ryan because he is so kind and genuine and loves me for all the right reasons!”

And the two do want to start their own family eventually.

Ryan shared, “That’s always the goal. Absolutely. Absolutely. Now the timeline on when is up in the air, but absolutely.”

Melissa asked, “What kind of mother would Gypsy be?”

Ryan replied, “She would be the best… She’s so sweet.”

Gypsy added, “I think I would be the stricter one, though… You would be the teddy bear.”