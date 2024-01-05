How Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hopes to Work with Kim Kardashian (Exclusive)

Instagram/Getty

Nearly nine years after the sensational, headline-grabbing murder of her mother, and just a week after being released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is living her best life.

“Extra” special correspondent Melissa Moore — who executive produced the new series for Lifetime airing tonight called "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” — sat down with Gypsy and her husband Ryan Anderson.

Gypsy opened up about her time in prison and how Taylor Swift’s music helped get her through, plus her hopes to work with Kim Kardashian on prison reform. Ryan revealed how they met and talked wanting to start a family together.

Blanchard is already a social media star, and Melissa asked how many followers she has on Instagram and TikTok. Gypsy replied, “Last time I checked, 6.4 million… The massive amount of support is amazing… I haven’t looked at my DMs. I’m sure I have millions of messages.”

In 2015, Gypsy's then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed her mother Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy, after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Now, Gypsy is ready to tell her story, her way.

“I wasn't ready to open up about certain things in my life at that time, and now I am,” she said. “And so. I'm really sharing my whole truth.”

Now 32, she believes her punishment was justified. “I was in prison for eight and a half years. I think my sentence was fair. I take it as a learning experience. I did something wrong. and I take accountability for that.”

During her prison stint, Gypsy received over 250 love letters from male suitors, but there was one that stuck out. From behind bars, she married Louisiana special ed teacher Ryan Anderson in 2022.

Ryan shared, “I wrote her a letter and told her what her story meant to me, and at the end of the letter she decided to write me back. I don’t know if because I’m from Louisiana that kind of got her to email me back.”

Surprisingly, after all she went through with her mom, Gypsy confessed, “There is a part of myself that I would have wanted my mother to meet Ryan because he is so kind and genuine and loves me for all the right reasons!”

And the two do want to start their own family eventually.

Ryan shared, “That's always the goal. Absolutely. Absolutely. Now the timeline on when is up in the air, but absolutely.”

Melissa asked, “What kind of mother would Gypsy be?”

Ryan replied, “She would be the best… She's so sweet.”

Gypsy added, “I think I would be the stricter one, though… You would be the teddy bear.”

Blanchard also opened up about how she got through life in lockup.

When asked about the artist that inspired her while serving time, Gypsy said, “I am a Taylor Swift fan. Her music was incredible.”

“One of the songs that really resonated with me was ‘Eyes Open’ because it is about standing your ground and prioritizing yourself and makes sure no one bullies you.”

She also shared with us her post-prison goal: to work with Kim Kardashian!

“It would be cool. She has that huge platform for prison reform, and I have been in prison! So having those two elements I think we could do some good in the world!”

Gypsy and Ryan are now living in Missouri... and she's been reconnecting with her father, plus getting ready to release an e-book.

Melissa asked, “Do you regret what happened and do you think there was another way to escape?”

Gypsy said, “Of course I regret what happened. I have moments where I still cry. I have moments where I still grieve. I still have the trauma from it. If I could go back in time, I absolutely would.”