O.J. Simpson’s Final Days & Last Video Message Before His Death

O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday, following a battle with cancer.

His family wrote on X, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. – The Simpson Family.”

According to CBS Sports, Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and was receiving treatment.

His last public message was posted over Super Bowl weekend on X.

On February 11, he shared, “What a beautiful day it is here in Las Vegas.” He thanked those who had reached out about his health, insisting, “My health is good. Obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple weeks.”

After sharing he was rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, he signed off, saying, “God bless, take care.”

Just two days earlier, he denied he was on his deathbed in hospice care. In a video he posted on X, he asked, “Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice.”

One of the last times O.J. was seen in public was in Vegas last November. At the time, he was seen signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere who weighed in on Simpson’s final days.

“He didn’t shy from the cameras, he didn’t shy from the public. He was out and about on the Vegas strip,” Charles said. “We know that there were close friends who were flying as of last week. They were spending time with him because he wanted to see them before he went.”

Following a storied career in the NFL and many acting roles in movies and on TV, Simpson became better known for his arrest for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

In 1995, Simpson was infamously found not guilty of the murders, but two years later, he lost a civil lawsuit that found him “responsible” for their murders.