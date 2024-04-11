O.J. Simpson’s Death: Caitlyn Jenner, Ron Goldman’s Father and Others React

Getty Images

O.J. Simpson died Wednesday following a short battle with cancer, his family announced on Thursday.

Now, Caitlyn Jenner, Ron Goldman’s father Fred, and others are reacting to the former football great and accused killer’s passing.

Caitlyn was married to Kris Jenner while her ex-husband Robert Kardashian was working as a defense lawyer for O.J. following his arrest for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1994.

In 1995, Simpson was infamously found not guilty of the murders.

Caitlyn wrote on X, “Good Riddance #OJSimpson.”

Ron’s father Fred, told Us Weekly in a statement, “The only thing I have to say is that today is a further reminder of how long Ron has been gone and how long we have missed him. The only thing that is truly important today are the victims.”

When talking to NBC News, he added, "It’s no great loss to the world."

On “The View,” Sunny Hostin asked, "Who doesn’t remember the trial of the century? You know, I mean, it was an 11-month-long trial. And the Bronco, and I think it’s one of those questions: where were you at when O.J. was in that Bronco?"

The host was referring to the authorities’ low-speed pursuit of Simpson in 1994 as he rode in a white Bronco with his buddy Al Cowlings behind the wheel.

She added, "I remember it, and I also remember feeling a great sense of injustice happened, and it’s one of the reasons I became a prosecutor, because I remember watching Chris Darden and I remember watching Marcia Clark. I remember watching the late, great Johnnie Cochran and just the masterful job that I thought everyone did.”

Sunny said the fact that O.J. was not convicted at the criminal trial was an “injustice.”