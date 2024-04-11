O.J. Simpson’s family announced on Thursday that the former football great and accused killer has died at 76.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family

