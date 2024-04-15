Getty Images

The executor of O.J. Simpson’s estate, attorney Malcolm LaVergne, is taking back some recent remarks about the slain Ron Goldman's family.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with LaVergne, who told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that he would do everything he could to ensure the Goldmans would “get zero, nothing” from Simpson’s estate.

He told Billy, “I’ve walked back those comments. Those were pretty harsh comments."

LaVergne said he does have sympathy for the Goldman family. “Absolutely… and did for many, many years... They lost their son.”

When Billy asked if the Goldmans lost their son at the hands of Simpson, Malcom answered, “That’s the debate that has consumed the public for 30 years.”



“As far as the L.A. thing, Mr. Simpson never spoke about that," he said.

The last will and testament of Orenthal Simpson — just filed on Friday — was updated in January, and leaves everything to his trust, which lists his four kids.

As for what his kids thought of Simpson, LaVergne emphasized, “His four remaining children are very private and I’m not going to engage in what they said, did, or what’s going on with them. I think that’s their story to tell if they want to come out and tell it.”

It has been reported that Simpson owed $114 million to Goldman family, but LaVergne thinks it could actually be more.

He argued, “First, I don’t think that number that you’re talking about is accurate. I think Mr. Goldman and his lawyers maybe actually botched their accounting and actually undervalued the amount that’s owed. Now that I’m the executor, I think they’re [owed] more like $201 million.”

LaVergne doesn’t know how much money Simpson had at the time of his death. He elaborated, “I’ve been doing sweeps of his home. This is obviously in the beginning phase. Mr. Simpson passed away Wednesday night. I didn’t even know until Thursday evening I was the executor. I’m gonna have to find his bank accounts and then there will be a number tabulated, but that could be months and months, if not years.”

He added, “I’ll be blunt — I’m not seeing much, but I’m remaining hopeful.”

LaVergne also shed some light on O.J.’s final days, revealing, “His family was around, a bunch of his friends came to see him. He was a father. He was a grandfather. He was very happy and content with his life. We knew the end was near.”