Getty Images

Justin Timberlake seemed to send a subtle message before singing “Cry Me a River” at the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Wednesday.

As he prepared to sing, the pop star reportedly told the star-studded crowd, including his wife Jessica Biel, “No disrespect.”

Getty Images

There is a lot to unpack with those two simple words, because “Cry Me a River” was the breakup song and diss track he released in 2002 after his split with Britney Spears.

Their past relationship has made headlines in recent months after Britney released her tell-all “The Woman in Me.”

In the book, Spears confirmed the old rumor that she cheated on Justin with choreographer Wade Robson. Many believed “Cry Me a River” was about Spears and Robson. Britney claimed the fling happened after Justin allegedly cheated on her.

Britney also revealed in the memoir that she had an abortion while dating Justin because he thought they were too young to be parents.

Timberlake has been keeping a low profile following the release of the book.

While Timberlake hasn’t publicly commented, a source told Us Weekly, “Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book. It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship.”

Another insider told People magazine, “He’s happy at home with Jess[ica Biel] and their kids and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place.”