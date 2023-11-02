Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out together for the 2023 WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards in NYC on Wednesday.

While they did not walk the red carpet as a couple, the stars were seated together inside, where they were all smiles.

At the show, Jenner was honored as Brand Innovator of the Year for her clothing line Khy. People magazine reports that as designer Haider Ackermann presented her with the award, he joked about her “very attractive lover.”

Getty Images

During her speech, Kylie told the crowd, "I've always loved beauty and fashion, and to be recognized for the success of the brands I’ve built and my new Khy, which launched today, is so special.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet was there to present Martin Scorsese with the Film Innovator of the Year Award.

Kylie and Timothée were first linked in April, and recently put their love on display at Beyoncé’s tour stop in L.A. in September.

The Renaissance show at SoFi — on Bey’s 42nd birthday, no less —marked the couple’s first public outing together.