Kylie Jenner, 26, and Timothée Chalamet, 27, put their love on display at Beyoncé’s tour stop in L.A.

The Renaissance show at SoFi — on Bey’s 42nd birthday, no less —marked the couple’s first public outing together.

Photos and video posted by TMZ reveal they weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA, too, hugging and kissing during the concert.

They were far from alone on their hot date night. TMZ reports Kylie’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also in their VIP section, as well as other stars like Adele, Zendaya, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey.

A Hollywood Reporter journalist also posted video of Kylie and Timothée chatting away at the show while Chalamet smokes a cigarette.

Bey’s SoFi shows brought out tons of stars, everyone from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Kerry Washington to Katy Perry. Check out our gallery!

Kylie and Timothée sparked romance rumors back in April after Kylie’s Range Rover was seen rolling up to Timothée’s house in Beverly Hills.

Just weeks earlier, the two also enjoyed Tito's Tacos with an elaborate plan involving two SUVs.

Jenner previously dated Travis Scott, with whom she has two children — Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.