Did Timothée Chalamet Join Kylie Jenner at the Kardashian Christmas Party? See the Pic

Is that you, Timothée Chalamet?

A new pic from the Kardashian Christmas party has everyone talking. See it here!

The photo in question features Travis Barker — who is married to Kourtney Kardashian — in the forefront and was posted to his son Landon’s Snapchat account.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, quickly honed in on a couple chatting next to Travis, spreading the theory that it is Chalamet and Jenner.

The star-studded evening, hosted by Kim Kardashian, included sisters Kourtney and Kylie as well as Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Mom Kris Jenner was also in attendance, along with celeb guests like Paris and Nicky Hilton and Landon’s girlfriend Charli D’Amelio.

The past year has been a good one for Chalamet.

Not only has he been dating Kylie, but the actor also took on the role of a lifetime with “Wonka.”