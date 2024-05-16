Getty Images

Kyle Richards will be back for another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”!

The 55-year-old confirmed the news during an Amazon Live session on Tuesday, revealing her husband Mauricio Umansky will also be returning.

"I was torn just because it's been a long time since I've been on the show, and last year was hard, and I just — I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show, and I just needed some more time since the reunion," she said.

Kyle insisted it "was a much harder decision to make this year than any of the other years before."

"At the end of the day, the crew and everybody are like my family," Richards shared. "When I do finally decide not to come back, it's going to be hard because it has been such a part of my life for so long. And like I said, the crew are like a family for me.”

Kyle and Mauricio are currently separated, and he reportedly moved out, but she said of him appearing on “RHOBH,” "I'm sure he will because, you know, he is obviously family."

Last month, “Extra” spoke with Richards about Mauricio. She said at the time, “We are good friends. We get along and no matter what, we are always going to be family.”

When asked about returning to “RHOBH,” she said, “I’m taking the time to process where I’m at in my life and what I want to do next, so we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, during the Amazon live, she weighed in on Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s recent split after nine years of marriage.