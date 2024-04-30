Lele Pons Recalls Scary Pitbull Attack

Getty

Earlier this month, “Dancing with the Stars” alum Lele Pons was attacked by a pitbull while walking her dog Toby in her Miami neighborhood.

One day after the incident, Pons opened up about what happened with Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain.

After showing her bandaged hand, she said, ‘It came and ran into my dog. It grabbed my dog. The minute it grabbed it, I opened the mouth and put my hand in… The dog was going to my dog and I’m a mom.”

She noted that she was going to “get stitches for sure.”

Though the scary ordeal happened “15 hours ago,” Lele still flew to New York to play “Rent Free” with Ankur.

“Free Rent” is a “Family Feud”-type show where participants can get up to $2,500 in rent paid.

During the game, Lele answered questions like naming a website/app that Gen Z missed out on, a famous public event where it would be most fun to be proposed to, and what she would grab first if her apartment were on fire.

She was able to win rent for 10 people.