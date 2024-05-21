Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s beloved Graceland could be going into foreclosure on Thursday.

Graceland was the singer’s home in Memphis for two decades, and it was where his only child, Lisa Marie Presley, grew up.

Following his death in 1977, it was opened to the public. According to the website, the estate receives 600,000 visitors per year.

Now, his granddaughter Riley Keough, who is the trustee of the Promenade Trust, is fighting the foreclosure sale. She claims it is a fraud, and her grandmother Priscilla Presley agrees, blasting it as a “scam” on Instagram.

According to Riley’s court papers obtained by People magazine, Lisa Marie Presley is accused of taking out a $3.8-million loan from Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, and using her father’s home as collateral. The lending company claims Lisa Marie provided a deed for the property and that the money was never repaid.

Riley is calling the loan “fraudulent and unenforceable,” insisting her late mother never took out the loan and that the notary public used on the loan never met her mother.

She even goes so far as to say, “Those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery.”

Keough’s complaint continues, "On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale.”

The “Under the Bridge” star’s lawyers hope to put the brakes on the sale in court this week and keep the $500-million property from going to the highest bidder.