“Friends” star Matthew Perry’s death is now under investigation.

The L.A. Times reports that Perry, who died in October, had the prescription drug ketamine in his system, and the Los Angeles Police Department wants to know where he got it.

The paper adds that according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Perry had traces of the drug in his stomach, but the amount found in his bloodstream would be enough for general anesthesia.

The LAPD, DEA, and United States Postal Service are working together to look into the source of the drug.

The investigation was first reported by TMZ.

In December, TMZ obtained a toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office that stated Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” which caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Ketamine can be used for depression, pain management, and for recreational purposes.

The M.E. noted that Perry was receiving ketamine-infusion therapy, and that he had a treatment a week and a half before he died, but pointed out his death "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is three to four hours, or less.”

Other contributing factors to Perry’s death in his jacuzzi included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.

The M.E. added that interviews suggest Perry was clean for nearly two years, and that no alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl was in his system. No illicit drugs were found in his home.