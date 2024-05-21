Diddy & Cassie’s Former Makeup Artist Claims She Saw Singer ‘Badly Bruised’

Getty Images

Days after the horrific video surfaced of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ beating of ex Cassie Ventura, her good friend Mylah Morales, a makeup artist who worked with both, is speaking out.

“Extra’s” special correspondent and Page Six’s Carlos Greer spoke with Morales, who is coming forward to say she feared for Cassie’s safety and her own.

Referencing Combs’ past moniker Puff Daddy, she said, “We were always scared of Puff. He's a powerful person and we don't know what would happen to us if we spoke out.”

When asked if she knew about physical abuse that Cassie suffered, Mylah commented, “I did not know… but I witnessed it.”

Morales recounted an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel during one Grammy weekend more than a decade ago.

Of what she witnessed, Mylah admitted, “I don't even want to go back to it because it's triggering.”

Morales went on, “All I witnessed was him walking into the room and saying, ‘Where the f**k is she?’ and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, ‘I just woke up from a slumber,’ and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just sh*t. I don't want to go back and think about.”

While Mylah didn’t see any physical altercation happen, she heard something. She commented, “I did not know what was going on… all I can think of was to get her out of there.”

Morales recalled Cassie’s appearance, saying, “She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye… and all I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn't bring her to the hospital. We didn't know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?”

“I'm scared just even talking about this, but I feel like somebody has to,” she admitted.

Another source who saw Cassie’s bruises from the incident Mylah mentioned told “Extra,” “Cassie definitely had a black eye for sure. Her lip was swollen. She had bruises on her body. She looked really bad. She was advised to go to the ER to rule out major head trauma, but she was too scared. She was just scared and deflated. It was really sad.”

Mylah and Cassie don’t ever discuss the past physical abuse that she allegedly suffered at the hand of Combs. She explained, “At the end of the day, we don't go back and talk about that stuff. It's kind of like private. and I am not going to go back and ask her because of privacy.”

Morales is open to cooperating with law enforcement if ever called upon. She said, “I knew this day was coming, so of course.”

Mylah also weighed in on Combs’ apology after the footage was released. She commented, “Just a PR stunt. That's ridiculous, he didn't even mention her name. and if he was apologetic about it, he would mention her name, but he didn't. and that's what I don't understand. and I just feel like he, he's a great, ‘Talented Mr. Ripley.’”