Lucas Bravo Confirms Romance with Shailene Woodley: ‘Really Happy’

Getty Images

Lucas Bravo just made a rare comment about Shailene Woodley!

The stars sparked dating rumors in Paris last month, and now Bravo has confirmed the romance.

People magazine asked Lucas about Woodley at the Broadway opening of “Good Night, and Good Luck” in NYC on Thursday.

He replied, “Yeah, I'm really happy.”

The “Big Little Lies” star and “Emily in Paris” hottie had tongues wagging after they were spotted holding hands and packing on the PDA in Paris. See the photos!

This is Lucas’ first high-profile relationship since making a name for himself on “Emily in Paris.”