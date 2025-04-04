Celebrity News April 04, 2025
Lucas Bravo Confirms Romance with Shailene Woodley: ‘Really Happy’
Lucas Bravo just made a rare comment about Shailene Woodley!
The stars sparked dating rumors in Paris last month, and now Bravo has confirmed the romance.
People magazine asked Lucas about Woodley at the Broadway opening of “Good Night, and Good Luck” in NYC on Thursday.
He replied, “Yeah, I'm really happy.”
Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo Spark Dating RumorsView Story
The “Big Little Lies” star and “Emily in Paris” hottie had tongues wagging after they were spotted holding hands and packing on the PDA in Paris. See the photos!
This is Lucas’ first high-profile relationship since making a name for himself on “Emily in Paris.”
Woodley has been quiet about her love life since breaking things off with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers years ago.