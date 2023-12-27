Rob Lowe on Turning 60 Soon & His Secret to Career Longevity (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rob Lowe is adding game show host to his résumé with “The Floor”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Rob about the new competition show, as well as his career longevity.

As for how he’s been keeping the lights on all these years, Rob said, “By being curious and optimistic.”

Rob acknowledged that he’s about to turn 60, saying, “Clint Eastwood, I said to him once, I said, ‘Clint, you’re 90 and you’re directing movies…’ He says, ‘I never let the old man in.’”

Rob also dished on what’s next for his shows “9-1-1: Lonestar” and “Unstable.”

Rob said he was “excited” for Season 5 of “9-1-1: Lonestar,” commenting, “I love the show, the amount of rescues, the scope of it, it’s kind of unprecedented.”

Rob gets recognized as his character often. He said, “I was walking at the Genesis Open, following Tiger Woods, and just hearing people go, ‘Captain Strand.’”

Lowe is currently shooting the second season of “Unstable” with his son John Owen Lowe. He shared, “Super elevated this year, in terms of the comedy. Great new cast members.”

Rob also recalled appearing on a game show when he was 15. Referencing his hosting gig on “The Floor,” he said, “Dick Clark was the stud… I had a great time in the genre, so this is kind of a fun place for me.”

On “The Floor,” there are 81 categories and 81 contestants! He said, “It’s like a game of chess. It’s the strategy of who do you want to challenge and when you want to challenge them.”