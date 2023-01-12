Getty Images

Rob Lowe made it to the L.A. premiere of his new Netflix movie “Dog Gone” after rain and floods devastated the area where he lives near Santa Barbara, California.

Rob spoke to “Extra’s” Jennifer Lahmers about the historically scary weather.

Jenn mentioned that he had posted on social media about helping a neighbor in Montecito who was stuck. Rob said, “I’m lucky to be here tonight. We were trapped for a day and a half. Cut off, so there was a big tree down on my road and nobody could get in or out.”

He went on, “I just got a winch on my truck, so it was perfect. I got to break it in and it worked.”

Rob is also coming to the rescue in his “Dog Gone."

Based on a true story, Rob, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Johnny Berchtold co-star as a family on a mission to bring their lost dog Gonker home.

Rob talked about shooting the movie in Georgia in the summertime, saying, “It was hot, but I love Georgia. I got to be outside, beautiful country, hiking, got to play golf on my days off,” he said.

Rob also recently revealed a possible sighting he made of a bigfoot-like creature called a wood ape back when he was shooting his series “The Lowe Files.”

Lowe told Jenn, “We may or may not have had a sighting or two.”

She asked, “Do you believe?” as he made a funny face at the camera. Lahmers told him, “You do!”

Even harder to believe than possibly spotting a mythical creature: Rob will celebrate his 59th birthday in March!

Jenn asked him the secret to his ageless looks.

Lowe said, “Guys, you gotta take care of your skin, wear that sunscreen, moisturize. It’s no fun. Nobody wants to do it.” He added, “And sleep. Get a lot of sleep.”