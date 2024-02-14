Rob Lowe on 60th Birthday Plans & Bradley Cooper Texting Mishap! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hard to believe, but next month Rob Lowe turns 60!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Rob about his birthday, as well as his recent text snafu after the Golden Globes.

Lowe is staying fit as he approaches the sixth level. He quipped, “All the more reason I gotta stay tight. Keep it buckled up.”

When reminded that he is the same age as another Hollywood heartthrob, Brad Pitt, Rob joked, “He may have an Oscar, but what he isn’t is a member of the Handsome Men’s Club.”

As for his upcoming birthday plans, Rob dished, “Planning for my 60th reminds me of why basically I eloped. They need to book it four months in advance.”

Rob’s wife Sheryl is planning the shindig. He said, “Sheryl Lowe is on top of it. I don’t want a surprise party, but I also don’t want to know.”

When Billy brought the idea of an “intimate” party, Rob asked, “You’re doing my guest list now.”

Billy threw out some names like Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, and Prince Harry.

Rob weighed in, saying, “Oh, so you only want the people in Montecito, okay.”

Before Rob’s big 6-0, he is celebrating Valentine’s Day with Sheryl. He shared, “The good news is the longer you’re married, it’s like we’ve been through all the poppin’ circumstances, so now simplicity rules the day.”

He emphasized, “The fact that we can just be alone by the fire and just have a special moment together is gonna be great.”

There was also a special moment recently when his good friend Robert Downey Jr. won a Golden Globe for his role in “Oppenheimer,” and Rob had a text fail.

Lowe recalled, “I said, ‘Congratulations on your win. What a great acceptance speech. Long time coming. No one deserves it more.’ Texted it and realized I sent it to Bradley Cooper. Haha.”

Of his mishap, Rob admitted, “I felt bad, then I texted him back and said, ‘I meant that for Downey.’ This was worse. I realize it’s worse. I’m digging deeper and deeper.”

Bradley responded to Rob “right away.”

Rob praised Bradley, saying, “He was very sweet. But by the way, my favorite performance is Bradley’s in ‘Maestro.’ It’s spectacular.”