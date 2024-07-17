Getty Images

Travis Kelce touched down in Germany to cheer on girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player was spotted in a suite in fan video shared on X at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena for her first of three shows, wearing a green-and-black shirt with a white baseball cap.

The sighting marks Travis’ 13th Eras tour show, and is equal to the number of Chiefs games she attended last season.

As Taylor heads to Munich, Poland, Austria and England next, Travis will head back to the States. People reports he’s due back at the Chiefs’ training camp on July 19.

Travis has attended several of her shows recently, and even made an appearance onstage at Wembley Stadium in London.

He later revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that it was his idea.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay," Travis told his co-host and brother Jason Kelce. "I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the '1989' era?'"

He said Swift laughed it off, but then asked him, “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

The 34-year-old recalled, "I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'"

“Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” he said.

Travis did not make his debut on a bike, calling it the “safest option,” in case he “ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers.”

Instead, he walked out in a tux and top hat and carried Taylor across the stage just after she sang "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Travis confessed that his main concern was not dropping Taylor! He said, "The one thing I told myself is, 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch.' The golden rule was, 'Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"