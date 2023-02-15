Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal Son’s Name and Birth Story

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tarek El Moussa, 41, and wife Heather Rae El Moussa, 35, welcomed their first child together on January 31.

Now, he’s making his big debut in Us Weekly with a name reveal and new pics. Tarek and Heather are also offering new details about his birth.

Heather revealed their baby boy’s name is Tristan Jay El Moussa. Sharing the inspiration behind the moniker, she said, “Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek. And then my dad’s middle name is Jay. So it’s four generations of the middle name Jay.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Opening up about his birth, the “Selling Sunset” star said, “He was supposed to be born on the 27th of January, and he was born on the 31st of January. And so Tarek and I went in for kind of like my final doctor appointment [on the 30th]. That was just an appointment. And we did a stress test. I’m 35 years old, so we had done a stress test on him almost every time I went for the last few weeks. And at that point, he wasn’t moving as much as he usually did.”

When doctors learned about the decrease in movement, they sent the mom-to-be straight to a hospital. “I said, ‘Can I go home and grab my hospital bag that I’ve been prepping for months now and can I go home and wash my hair?’ Like, I hadn’t washed my hair in four days ’cause I didn’t think I was gonna be going to the hospital after this appointment. And she said, ‘No, you can’t. You need to get monitored.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Due to scar tissue, Heather’s water was not breaking. She explained, “There was no way it was going to happen on its own. They gave me half a pill called Cytotec… that just helped soften [my cervix] to get the process started.”

Once she started pushing, they thought it would take a few hours, but at one point the baby’s heart rate dropped.

Tarek said, “I thought we were gonna end up doing [an] emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping. And… the doctor told Heather, ‘Give one last big push, give everything you have, let’s see if we can make it happen.’ And she did.”

El Moussa added, “All the blood vessels in her face broke and her chest broke. And our son came out.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The “Flip or Flop” star, who is already the father of Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall, called seeing his third child born “surreal.”

“I knew it was happening, but… it was like a feeling that I didn’t even know [could happen]. And it was just such a beautiful thing,” he said.