“Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack and her husband Joshua Hall are calling it quits after two years of marriage.

On Tuesday, Hall filed for divorce in Orange County, California, in court docs obtained by TMZ.

Joshua cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

He listed July 8 as the date of separation.

Hall is requesting spousal support and wants the court to divide up their assets in terms of what they each had before their marriage.

Josh is also requesting the court give him all the rights to any HGTV/Discovery Network shows that they co-produced together while married. They reportedly have a show coming next year.

The two have no children together, but there are no signs of a prenup either, so things could get complicated.

A source told the outlet that Christina filed divorce papers on Monday, but nothing has been processed yet.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in April 2022, a year after she finalized her divorce from ex Ant Anstead. They walked down the aisle for a second time in October in a Hawaii with Christina's kids in attendance.