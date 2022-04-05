Christina Haack & Joshua Hall Secretly Got Married (Report)

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Surprise! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall are married.

TMZ reports they secretly tied the knot sometime in the last six months. Christina dropped a major clue when she updated her last name to Hall on her real estate license and her Instagram account! That’s right, her name is now Christina Hall.

Christina and the real estate agent started dating last summer, and she opened up about their incredible connection in an Instagram post in July.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” the 38-year-old wrote. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

The HGTV star went on, “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down.”

By September they were engaged. She confirmed the news with photos of the two enjoying a vacation at the Montage Los Cabos. She captioned the pic with several emojis, including an engagement ring emoji.

Christina was previously married to Ant Anstead, and they share son Hudson, 2. Before that, she was married to Tarek El Moussa, and they have daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

In fact, Christina and Tarek’s longtime HGTV show “Flip or Flop” just ended after 10 seasons.

El Moussa marked the series finale with a special Instagram message and shout-out to his ex-wife.

The exes were married from 2009-2018, co-hosting the show from 2013 through the final episode, which aired in March.

Tarek, 40, posted a carousel of throwback photos to commemorate the ending of the home renovation show, and reminisced about his journey.

“I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on tv… it’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show,” he said.