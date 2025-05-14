Elizabeth Hurley Gushes Over Supportive BF Billy Ray Cyrus (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley made it a family night with her son Damian Hurley at the Hot Pink Party, which raises funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

She spoke with “Extra” about the importance of the cause and how far knowledge and awareness has come.

Hurley said of Damian, "I'm really happy because he's accompanied me on many breast cancer awareness and fundraising ventures before, but he's never been to the Hot Pink Party in New York City.”

The actress continued, “It's a special year for me as it's my 30th year of raising funds. It was amazing to have him with me. I feel really proud of him.”

Her son is continuing her legacy!

“I'm very glad to know that young people have a much better awareness of breast cancer than I did when I was his age,” she said. “When I was his age, there was no pink ribbon, there was no Breast Cancer Awareness Month, nobody spoke about breast cancer, so when my grandmother was diagnosed when I was in my late twenties, we didn't know anything about the disease. She didn't talk about it, so it was a really different time to today when now I feel that people talk much more about the experiences they're going through, share what they've learned, and it's a kinder environment for people who are going through this disease.”

“It's a bad disease still,” she went on, “but with the improvements that have been made with treatments, it's gotten much better — and mortality rates are down 44 percent since the late ’80s, and that's a phenomenal figure.”

Elizabeth also dished on her new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus, who couldn’t be at the event, but who she said is very supportive of her.

Instagram/Getty