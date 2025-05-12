Getty Images

“The Voice” fans will see some familiar faces on Season 28 of “The Voice.”

Four past coaches will return to the big red chairs when the show returns in the fall, according to NBC.

Those singers include Michael Bublé, marking his third consecutive season, as well as Reba McEntire who previously coached on Seasons 25 and 26.

One Direction’s Niall Horan is back after coaching Seasons 23 and 24, and Snoop Dogg is making his return after coaching during Season 26.