Nathan Fillion & Jenna Dewan on ‘Rookie’ S7 Finale with Familiar Villain (Exclusive)

“The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan hit the red carpet for the 2025 Disney Upfront in NYC.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Nathan and Jenna about the Season 7 finale, which included the return of a familiar villain.

Fillion said, “I love bringing villains back because it kind of lends a validity, like a truth to the universe that these people are still out there. This villain is a fan favorite and also a cast favorite.”

Jenna chimed in, "I feel like of all the season finales, this one, when I was reading it, legitimately, I didn't know what was gonna happen. I was scared."

Nathan and Jenna also reacted to the show’s incredible fandom — including the younger generation!

Jenna joked, "I"m getting a lot of street cred because my daughter's age range, you know, the 12-year-old girls and boys, they love ‘The Rookie’ now.”

Nathan chimed in, "It's the TikToks! The TikToks bring them in," noting that he jumps in on Jenna's videos. "I have a TikTok account now," he said. "I do. I haven't been validated or verified... It's a lot of work."

How much longer could “The Rookie” be on the air?

He commented, “I remember going around at one point saying, ‘Could you do five seasons? And then we went past five seasons and I was saying, ‘Can we do five more?’”

Jenna noted, ‘We love each other so much and it’s such a great show. I mean, top to bottom, the writers are incredible, producers are incredible. Nathan’s amazing and we joke all the time. We’re like, ‘We would do this for years and years and years.”

Nathan emphasized, “We're fond of saying, 'We would ride it to the ground.'"

As for Season 8, Nathan and Jenna are manifesting more screentime together.

Nathan said, "I know when I work with Jenna, it's damn close to relaxing."

Jenna echoed, "We know each other so well at this point that it's like a shorthand. We know exactly, we got it down."

Nathan added, "And typically, we're at the house set... Unless you're jumping from a moving truck into a movie bus, things are pretty chill when we get to do scenes. We get to laugh, we get to try funny things, we get to do a lot of fun bits togther."