Jeremy Allen White Teases ‘The Bear’ S4 Is About ‘Moving Forward’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White spoke to “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario at ABC's upfront presentation about the upcoming fourth season.

Jeremy teased, “We're in the kitchen, you know, you're gonna see some familiar faces, some new faces, I think… If the third season was about soft of like this meditation on, kind of like, repetition or feeling stuck in this feeling of, like, ‘Groundhog's Day,’ I think Season 4 is kind of about how people move forward and how people change, and I think you'll see that specifically in Carm and Richie and Ayo.”

Tommy asked, “Are people still asking you all the time to cook for them?”

He answered, “It's not happening as much anymore. I don’t know what happened there… Maybe everybody learned... When I was prepping to do the first season, I was like, I went to culinary school, I was working in kitchens — it was, like, such a big part of my life, and so people were asking a lot, and now I feel more confident in the kitchen. And so, I spend, like, a week kind of like sharpening up before I go to set, but it's not as, like, all-encompassing. I think there was a period where I was really trying to do it all the time, and now I'm able to relax a little bit.”

Jeremy recently made an appearance in the “Saturday Night Live” audience when Quinta Brunson hosted, and he said he’d love to host himself.

“I've thought about it, yes. I grew up in New York, I love ‘SNL,’ I'd be honored to be on the show and yeah, it was fun… My friend Quinta was on two Saturdays ago and she was incredible, and so I went to go visit and watch and yeah, it's beautiful. I'd love to [host] — I'd be honored.”

Plus, he dished on his upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic “Deliver Me from Nowhere” and getting to spend a lot of time with the Boss, who gave Jeremy his personal seal of approval.

“That was massive,” he said. “Scott Cooper, our director who did a really beautiful job, you know, he called me early on to talk to me about the idea of doing it. I was like, ‘This would be an honor, but, you know, let me think about it. I don't sing, I don't play the guitar. Let me have a think about it’… And then he was like, ‘Bruce has said you're his choice,’ and so I was like, ‘Okay, I can't stand in his way.’ And so, I just got to work. I got working with a vocal coach, guitar, started reading everything I could about him, spent a lot of time with him.”