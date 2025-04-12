Mickey Rourke Leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother U.K.' Over 'Unacceptable Behavior'

ITV

Actor Mickey Rourke has left the "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." house after numerous incidents involving "inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior," Variety reports.

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior,” a spokesperson for the show told the outlet Saturday.

The "Sin City" star, 72, earlier this week made headlines over homophobic and sexist statements he made to fellow contestant JoJo Siwa, who is a lesbian.

Having told her he could change her mind about being gay, Rourke said about Siwa to another contestant that he wanted to "vote the lesbian out real quick."

Siwa overheard it, informing him, "That's homophobic, if that was your reasoning."

He also referred to a cigarette as a gay slur (as it's commonly called in England), pointedly joking to Siwa, "I'm not talking about you."

Rourke was given a stern warning for his language, and agreed to clean up his act.

The straw that broke the camel's back was reportedly a disagreement between Rourke and his housemate. While things did not get physical, Rourke — a former boxer — used "threatening and aggressive" language.

After his run-in with Siwa, Rourke said he was sorry. “I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions," he argued. "I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

Foreshadowing his eventual departure, ITV said in a statement at that time, “All housemates receive respect and inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the ‘Big Brother’ senior team to prepare them for living in the house and to set out ‘Big Brother’s’ expectation for appropriate behavior and language. Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behavior are dealt with appropriately and timely.”