Jean Marsh, Actress Who Also Co-Created 'Upstairs, Downstairs,' Dies at 90

Jean Marsh, an English stage, TV, and film actress who worked across six decades and won an Emmy for "Upstairs, Downstairs" — a show she co-created — died Sunday at 90.

The cause was complications of dementia, her great friend and former romantic partner Michael Lindsay-Hogg confirmed to The New York Times.

Marsh was born July 1, 1934, in London. She began working in film in 1947, earning her first credit in "The Limping Man" (1953), and had worked on TV from 1952.

Early TV work included "The Twilight Zone" (1959) and four episodes of"The Saint" (1964-1968). She appeared three times on "Doctor Who" (1965, 1966 & 1989), and was married to Jon Pertwee, the third incarnation of the title character from that long-running series, from 1955-1960.

From 1971-1975, she played maid Rose Buck on the classic period series "Upstairs, Downstairs," which she co-created with actress Eileen Atkins, winning an Emmy for her performance. She reprised her role in a 2010 revival of the show.

The duo also co-created the English series "The House of Eliott" (1991-1994).

Among her many film credits, she appeared in the Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton version of "Cleopatra" (1961), Alfred Hitchcock's "Frenzy" (1972), "The Changeling" (1980), "Return to Oz" (1985), and "Willow" (1988).