Sarah Michelle Gellar Remembers the Late Shannen Doherty on Her Birthday

Shannen Doherty would have been 54 today, and she's being remembered by her longtime friend Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Gellar posted a personal photo of herself and Shannen celebrating their birthdays years ago, writing, "For as long as I can remember, we have celebrated our birthdays together @theshando."

She went on, "This year I will keep that tradition, and celebrate you. I am so glad we were all together on this day last year, not knowing it would be the last like this. Happy Birthday Shannen. 🕊️"

Sarah Michelle, who is 48 in two days, also included a sweet video of Shannen's pals surprising her and Sarah Michelle with two big birthday desserts.

As everyone sings "Happy Birthday" to Shannen in the video, Shannen makes sure to shout, "And Sarah Michelle!"

Doherty lost her battle with cancer at 53 in July of last year.

At the time, her death was confirmed in a message to "Extra" by publicist Leslie Sloane, who said, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."