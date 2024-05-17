Backgrid

“Basketball Wives” alum Draya Michele, 39, and Houston Rockets basketball star Jalen Green, 22, are now the parents of a baby girl!

On Friday, Michele announced that they welcomed their first child together.

She wrote, “In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. 🩶 Love + Light everyone.”

Michele included a pic of their baby’s feet.

The news comes just three months after Green reportedly welcomed a baby with Myah Lakopo.

Draya announced her pregnancy in March.

Alongside some maternity photos, she wrote, “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough.”

“But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

While Green wasn’t tagged in her post, he received congratulatory comments from NBA star Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma wrote, “It’s up familyyy @jalen @drayamichele ❤️.”

Draya is already a mom to two sons Kniko, 21, and Jru, 7, from previous relationships.

It is unknown when Draya and Jalen started dating, but their relationship is serious enough for him to tattoo her name on his stomach.

Their relationship has drawn criticism due to their 17-year age gap.