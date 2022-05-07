Dannielynn Birkhead Pays Fashion Tribute to Janet Jackson at Barnstable Brown Gala

Getty Images

Dannielynn Birkhead appeared at the annual Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky Friday, where she met up with Janet Jackson — honoring the pop icon by wearing the same outfit Jackson wore to the event 19 years ago!

Dannielynn's dad Larry Birkhead proudly posted images of himself and his daughter with the late Anna Nicole Smith on their way to the event, writing, "Off to the Barnstable-Brown Gala with Dannielynn. Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson’s personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala. It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctionsbenefitting charity."

Making things even more meta, Janet herself was set to attend! "Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight. Next up the @kentuckyderby then taking Dannielynn to her first @janetjacksonconcert."

Sure enough, 15-year-old Dannielynn met up with Janet at the event, posing next to her style icon.

People magazine reports that Chris Barnstable-Brown, an organizer of the event, said of Dannielynn, "She is getting so tall. She's almost as tall as her dad now."

He also said Janet "came in and just absolutely couldn't be any sweeter. She was so sweet and down-to-earth, and she was mingling with guests. She was talking to everybody."

The event is a family affair for Larry and Dannielynn, who attend every year. It is also where Larry first met Anna Nicole. It raises money for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.