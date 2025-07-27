Pete Davidson chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of “The Pickup” on Sunday, which he made a date night with GF Elsie Hewitt.

Davidson was looking happy and sounding excited for the public to see his new action-comedy, in which he co-stars with Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer.



Pete is living his best life professionally and personally, as he recently confirmed he and Elsie are expecting their first child!

“I mean, it's the most exciting thing ever. I don't even really have words," he said of his impending fatherhood. "I'm just so excited about it, and I can't I just can't wait for it. And I just… I feel like I'm finally in a place where I'm ready for it."

So, he feels ready?

“I don't know," he admitted. "I'm not a parent yet, but I feel like I'm the best I could be now, you know? I'm glad it's happening now, for sure.”

Terri asked, “Did you get any any advice from Eddie?” The superstar is the father of an epic 10 children!

“He actually, his advice was the best. He goes, 'I have no advice.' He goes, 'Because you can't really tell anybody how to raise their own kid. But it's going to change your life and you're going to love it, and I'll know you'll be good at it.'"

Sounding grateful, Pete observed, "So, I mean, that's a cool thing to get from your idol, you know?”

Keke agreed with Eddie, and also helped Pete by providing a great example of parenthood in action.

Getty Images

He remembered, "What was cool is when we were doing 'The Pickup,' Keke's baby was just born and she had him on set the whole time, and she would go into a take and then run over, you know, play with the baby, and it made me realize it's possible to co-exist in both worlds. You know? I was really impressed with her… the way she was parenting on set."

Sharing how Elsie's doing, Pete said, “She's good. She's a trouper. She's a strong woman… you know, she has endo[metriosis], so she's, you know, no stranger to pain. But she's smilin' all the time, keeping me smilin'. So, we're good.”

As for the premiere, he was in awe!

"This is some real Hollywood sh*t," he raved. "Like, this is crazy. I didn't realize... I guess I wasn't in big movies, 'cause this is nuts."

He went on, "Being able to be in a movie with Eddie Murphy is just, I think, it's everybody's dream. So, I'm very lucky.”

Speaking of "The Pickup," Terri had to ask, "What's been the best pickup line you have used on a lady?” but Pete said he never used them.

"No pickup lines," he said. "They don't work. They're all corny — just be yourself and things will fall into place."