Eddie Murphy spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at Sunday's L.A. premiere of his new action-comedy “The Pickup," in which he stars with Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer.

The comedy legend talked about working with Pete, and how he thinks they have a lot in common.

“Well, I was looking forward to working with him," he said. "I was a fan already from 'SNL,' and we have a lot in common now. We both started doing stand-up when we were really young, and we both started 'Saturday Night Live' when we were really young, and we both lost our dads when we were really young. So, we had a lot in common, and he's a new-generation 'SNL.' So, it was exciting. I love working with 'SNL' alumni. I feel like a kinship to all of them."

Eddie also shared of what he told expectant dad Pete, “I didn't give him any parenting advice. You know, being a parent is kind of, you know, every kid is different... You kinda just have to go in there and figure it out on your own. The good thing is that nature's wired us to do the right thing. I think it takes more effort to be a bad parent. If you love your child, you gotta go out of your way to be a bad parent. And doing the right thing just comes natural. So, I didn't give him any advice.”

He dished on his son Eric marrying Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin, saying, "We were friends for years and years. So, you know, it's just, you know, cool to say, 'Hey, now we're in the family,' but we Martin and I have been buddies for years."

Terri asked, “What are the get-togethers like?"

"Really normal. It's not... I think people think... jokes are just flying — and it's not like that," he revealed.

He said he suspected people are expecting his grandchild to be funny. They're like, 'Oh, yeah! Those gene pools are gonna — how funny is that kid gonna be?'"

Laughing, he went on, "And I bet the kid's probably not going to be funny at all. Be a serious child.”

Terri also asked for "Shrek 5" teasers, leading Eddie to reveal, "I've recorded some great stuff. You know, we don't get a full script when we do the 'Shrek' movies. We get the dialogue that we're doing for each session. And I know I've been doing some really funny stuff."

Saying it brings him back to Cameron Diaz and Mike Myers, he also pointed out they don't actually work at the same time, recording their parts separately. "At the end of the movie or when the movie comes out," he said, "we see each other at the premiere, but we don't see each other the whole movie. It's all just you by yourself and a microphone.”

Terri was also sure to congratulate Eddie on his one-year wedding anniversary — he wed Paige Butcher on July 9, 2024. Eddie was quick to point out of the Australian model, "One year married. But we've been together 14 years.”