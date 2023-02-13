Sharon Stone’s Brother Patrick Dies Suddenly at 57

Getty

Sharon Stone’s brother Patrick died in Pennsylvania on Sunday at 57, TMZ reports.

The coroner’s office tells the site that his death was ruled sudden cardiac arrest. It is unknown if he was in a hospital at the time.

According to TMZ, Patrick’s wife Tasha shared the heartbreaking news with friends, and touched on the death of the couple’s son River. The boy died of organ failure in 2021 at just 11 months old.

She reportedly wrote to loved ones, "My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River... I don’t know what else to say, he was my world."

Tasha added, "I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."

She went on, "Until we meet again I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always. I love you honey babe. My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time."