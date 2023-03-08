Sharon Stone Says She Lost Custody of Her Son Because of ‘Basic Instinct’

Getty Images

Sharon Stone, 64, is opening up about the fallout in her personal life after filming “Basic Instinct.”

In the 1992 film, Sharon plays a crime novelist who is being investigated by police. During a famous interrogation scene, she recrosses her legs while wearing a short skirt, revealing she isn’t wearing underwear.

The actress appeared on the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast, revealing that nudity in the movie resulted in her losing custody of her son.

Stone went through a divorce with ex-husband Phil Bronstein in 2004, and revealed during the podcast, "I lost custody of my child.”

Seeming to refer to her eldest son Roan, now 22, she shared, “When the judge asked my child — my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."

She added, "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child."

The actress, also the mother of sons Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16, said she was heartbroken afterward.

"I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart," she said. "It broke my heart."

In her 2021 memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice,” Sharon said she was tricked into the nudity scene.

She said she was told, “We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.”

When she saw a screening of the film, she was livid with director Paul Verhoeven.

“I went to the projection booth, slapped Paul across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer,” Sharon wrote. “Marty told me that they could not release this film as it was. That I could get an injunction.”

Stone, however, later had a change of heart, calling it “correct for the film and for the character.”

As for motherhood, she opened up to British Vogue in 2019 about adopting her three boys.

"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them," she said.