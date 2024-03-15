Sharon Stone Praises 'Wonderful' Friend Oprah: 'She Deserves That Pedestal' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sharon Stone talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as she attended the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, where she was presenting an award to her friend Niecy Nash.

"I'm so excited to see Niecy and Jessica [Betts] here, and they're really wonderful people,” she said.

Melvin commenting that they have worked together. “Yes,” Sharon added, “we have, and we play together.”

In addition to praising Niecy, Sharon spoke about Oprah Winfrey, who was receiving the Vanguard Award. She said of Oprah, “She deserves that pedestal. She's climbed to get there.”

Melvin commented, “I was hearing you say that you feel like you grew up with Oprah, just like many of us, right?”

Stone replied, “I grew up with her, and then I got to do all of her shows and then I got to know her as my friend and she's a wonderful human being and she's a woman who's earned her place in society, and I respect and admire her.”

Mel said, “I feel like there's no energy like the energy at the GLAAD Awards. It celebrates community [and] just feels so different than any other award show.”

Sharon agreed, saying, “Because we understand ‘and justice for all…’ — that this country was made over as an opportunity for everyone from all places to come and live. That meant everyone from all places… It's called ‘United,’ that’s what we need.”

Robert continued, “You've been a longtime ally to our community, you really have.”

She said, “Well, because I genuinely believe that humanity means everybodym not a select few, not the people you decide you're going to like, but everybody, whether you like it or not.”

The mom of three also revealed what being a mother has taught her that she didn’t know before: "It just makes your heart explode."