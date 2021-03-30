Sharon Stone Says Surgeon Gave Her Bigger Breasts Without Permission

Getty

Actress Sharon Stone is dropping bombshells in her new memoir, including a shocking story about a surgeon who she claims decided to give her a breast enhancement — without her consent.

In “The Beauty of Living Twice,” Sharon says she was having an operation to remove large, benign tumors she described as "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone.”

Stone then recalled what happened next, writing, "When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size'" Stone added. "He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent."

When Sharon asked the surgeon for an explanation, he said he "thought that I would look better with bigger, 'better' boobs."

In January, Stone opened up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about her book, which includes two brushes with death.

The actress, who was hit by lightning as a teen and later suffered a massive stroke at 41, explained, “I like to think I’ve been woken up a little bit and given purpose. I had that near-death experience that they talk about… and got to come back with a new sense of why.”