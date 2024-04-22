‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Join Forces in Action-Packed Trailer

Disney

Check out the highly anticipated trailer for “Deadpool & Wolverine”!

In the movie, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return as their iconic characters.

The action-packed flick centers on Deadpool enlisting the help of Wolverine to help him save the world.

The trailer begins with Deadpool going to a bar, where Wolverine is enjoying a drink.

Their encounter in the bar leads Deadpool to pull a gun out at Wolverine and ask him to “reconsider” coming with him.

In another part of the trailer, Deadpool confesses to Wolverine, “I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about,” to which Wolverine says, “Not my f**king problem.”

Deadpool asks, “Is that what you said when your world went to sh*t?”

With scenes set to the tune of Madonna’s iconic ’80s hit “Like a Prayer,” Wolverine and Deadpool fight against each other and the bad guys!

The trailer also introduces Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

Jackman’s Wolverine is back after he died in the 2017 movie “Logan.”

This is the third film in the “Deadpool” franchise. The sequel hit theaters six years ago.