Hugh Jackman Hangs Out with Ryan Reynolds After Announcing Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Splash News

Days after announcing his shocking split with Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman is leaning on one of his famous friends!

On Monday, Hugh was photographed on a walk with Ryan Reynolds in NYC.

During the outing, Jackman was spotted without his wedding ring.

Splash News

Last month, Hugh showed his support for Ryan’s soccer team Wrexham by attending a match.

Along with a pic with Ryan, he wrote on Instagram, “FINALLY snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex!”

Ryan and Hugh, who play Deadpool and Wolverine respectively, were filming on “Deadpool 3” just before production was shut down amid the WGA/SAG strike.

“Deadpool 3” director Shawn Levy recently discussed Ryan and Hugh’s close bond at the Toronto Film Festival.

He told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s f**king real. The guys love each other almost as much as Ryan Reynolds and I love each other. Because that bromance is a tale for all time.”

They have been friends since 2009 after meeting on the set of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” Throughout the years, they have been known for trolling each other on social media.

In 2018, Jackman tweeted, “Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday.”

Two years later, Ryan posted an Instagram Story on Hugh’s birthday. In a video, he said, “Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you. I'm down here in Atlanta, so I wish I could be celebrating with you. You may notice it's a little quiet around the house this morning, that's because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we're having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you."

On Friday, Hugh and Deborra-Lee released a joint statement, saying, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”