Hugh Jackman Reveals New Skin Cancer Scare

Hugh Jackman is dealing with yet another health scare.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram with a bandage on his nose to break the news about his latest brush with skin cancer.

“I wanted you to hear it from me… I've just had two biopsies done… Could be or could not be basal cell… I'll find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know.

Hugh reminded fans that if it is basal cell carcinoma, in the world of skin cancers, it is the least dangerous and most treatable. It is considered non-melanoma and not likely to spread.

The “Wolverine” actor also implored everyone to take better care of their skin.

"No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me. This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago, it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on."

In 2013, he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose, and he’s had several procedures since.