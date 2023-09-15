Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Hugh and Deborra noted, “This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Just a few months ago, Hugh paid tribute to Deborra on their 27th wedding anniversary, writing on Instagram, “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The two are parents to their two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

In July, Hugh and Deborra made one of their last outings together as a pair, attending the Wimbeldon men’s final.

Getty Images

In 1995, Deborra and Hugh met on the set of Australian TV show “Correlli.”

Years ago, Hugh opened up on their first meeting, telling People, “Deb, she was a big star… I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’”