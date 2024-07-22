Ryan Reynolds Jokes Daughter Betty Attacked ‘Uncle’ Hugh Jackman (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman suited up for the NYC premiere of “Deadpool & Wolverine," where they chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi.

Ryan's oldest daughter James, 9, saw a rough cut before the premiere, and he dished on her reaction!

He said, “She saw the roughest cut too. So many effects haven’t been done and all that stuff, but she just had the best time, and they all have... they’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughey over here, so that worked out pretty well. He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out."

Hugh quipped, “She thinks I have healing powers, I think.”

Rumors have swirled that Ryan’s wife Blake Lively appears in the movie as Lady Deadpool, but he kept the secret on the carpet!

He answered, “You will get every single answer about this movie that you ever want tonight.”

Despite playing their iconic characters for years, the guys said they are “always” nervous about audience reactions to their films.

Hugh said, “This is why we do it. We do it for them.”

Ryan added, “Our job is primarily to make hard things look easy… That’s kind of what we do here. You make hard things look easy for other people to enjoy.”

Ryan emphasized, "At the end of the day, life's not easy for so many people out there for so many years. To make a movie that is just exclusively designed for just joy and audience delight is one of the best feelings on Earth.”

Hugh showed some love to Ryan, saying, “Ryan and our director Shawn (Levy) and co-producer, co-writers, those guys bled. We all bleed for this movie, [but] these guys led from the front. So yeah, we're nervous. If you're not nervous, you've gotta get the hell outta here."

Ryan admitted writing Wolverine dialogue was "one of the most terrifying things I've done creatively."

He praised Hugh, saying, “Hugh was like, you know, I sort of describe it as like a divining rod toward the good stuff, and he really helped shape... there were things he wanted to explore with the character that in 24 years, we’ve always wondered about, but we get to answer in this movie, which I think is a really unique opportunity."