‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Emma Corrin Says Cassandra Nova Isn’t Just Evil (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Emma Corrin brought their signature bold style to the red carpet in Nina Ricci for the “Deadpool & Wolverine” premiere in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Emma about their character Cassandra Nova and the villain label, explaining that Cassandra is the hero of her own storyline.

Emma said, ‘I sort of parked the villain label… She thinks what she’s doing is great. She stands by it and also she’s so powerful, she doesn’t really give a f**k.”

In the movie, Corrin wore a bald cap, revealing that it took hours to transform in hair and makeup.

They emphasized, “It took a long time. God bless hair and makeup ’cause they also have the attention span of a goldfish… I’m a fidgeter.”

Corrin felt honored to be able to experience the Marvel fandom, saying, “To meet all the fans and sense their passion and energy, it’s so inspiring and to be a part of that is a real gift.”

Emma also showed some love for her famous co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, saying, “The ease that they brought to set… they made it not feel very overwhelming, which was nice… I think that probably comes from playing these roles for so long.”

Corrin admitted that they were “intimidated” and experienced imposter syndrome, but Ryan and Hugh made them “feel at home.”

Emma was also experiencing some nerves tonight.

“This is the first time Cassandra Nova has been onscreen, so there’s a lot of pressure to do right by the fans,” Emma pointed out. “I’ll be nervous at the back of the cinema tonight, but hopefully I’ve done her justice.”