Rami Malek & Emma Corrin Are Dating After His Split with Lucy Boynton

Oscar winner Rami Malek, 42, and “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, 27, have been linked for two months. Now, they have seemingly confirmed their relationship with a kiss!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the two packed on the PDA during a dog walk in London on Thursday.

An eyewitness told the outlet that they appeared “blissfully happy and in love,” adding that they “weren’t trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all.”

The two have recently been spotted together numerous times, including the U.S. Open and a Bruce Springsteen concert.

A source told People magazine that the two have been having “fun” with each other and aren’t afraid of being “affectionate.”

Rami previously dated his “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-star Lucy Boynton. When he won Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars, he made sure to thank Lucy, saying, “Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart.”

They made one of their very last appearances together at the 2022 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Last month, a source told The Sun, “Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work.”