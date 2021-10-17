Rami Malek as Prince?! The Bond Villain Takes on 'SNL'

Getty Images

"No Time to Die" bad guy — and real-life good guy — Rami Malek took on his first-ever "SNL" hosting gig Saturday night, saying in his monologue that having a "resting villain face" led him to empathize with the likes of Hannibal Lecter, Dracula, Freddy Krueger, Maleficent and more.

The episode put his range to the test, calling on him to parody "Squid Game" and even emerge as Todd — "what's next in dance" — to sway to a song by Aristotle Athari, who played absurdist lounge singer Angelo. The two even wound up (almost) duetting on a snippet from Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is."

Malek brought co-star Daniel Craig along for two sketches, including an audition to play Prince. In the setup, Malek and Kenan Thompson try their best to mimic the late great, but are thwarted when Craig shows up and nails it.

In his greatest challenge, Malek had to play cast member Pete Davidson, with Pete playing Rami right next to him. Both understood the assignment.

In the sketch most likely to go viral, "Bug Assembly," Malek played a child dressed as a stinkbug in a school science demo. Bowen Yang's Daddy Longlegs stole the show, vogueing and declaring he traps his prey by slamming his credit card down and saying, "Daddy's got it!"

Rami also wants to be rewarded for being a great host, at least according to a cut-for-time sketch in which he asks for... a treat.