Kim Kardashian Jokes About Kanye West & O.J. Simpson on 'SNL'

NBC

Looking radiant — and poured into a hot-pink body suit — Kim Kardashian made her "SNL" hosting debut Saturday night, launching her monologue by addressing the elephant in the room: "I know... I'm surprised to see me here, too."

She used the opening to skewer herself and those around her, joking that she's "so much more than just a pretty face, and good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs, and a perfect butt. Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

Next, the billionairess said she was proud not to be a golddigger. "Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one... so I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey." She smiled broadly as the audience went wild over the playful dig at mom Kris Jenner's longtime BF Corey Gamble.

Kris was also zinged when Kim praised her for avoiding the now-loaded name "Karen" while choosing "K" names for all her kids. Kim then wondered aloud, "I don't know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn." She later referred to Caitlyn and Kanye as "failed politicians."

Going surprisingly dark, she cracked jokes about O.J. Simpson while talking about how her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., inspired her interest in racial justice. "It's because of him that I met my first Black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?... O.J. does leave a mark, or several, or none at all — I still don't know."

The jokes about her father representing Simpson in his infamous murder trial were rare examples of Kardashian referencing the case.